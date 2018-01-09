Orange County man killed after being struck by pickup on Highway 69 south of Twin City Highway

(Photo: Eric Williams)

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police are investigating after a Orange County man was struck and killed on Highway 69 Monday afternoon just south of Twin City Highway.

Dayton W. Greer, 46, was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck just before 4 p.m. Monday on southbound U.S. Highway 69 according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Greer, who was down on the road when officers arrived was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died according to the release.

Investigators are unsure if Greer was attempting to cross the highway or if he was walking next to the inside lane when he was struck the release said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

(Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that Greer was 40 and from Vidor. 12News received incorrect information and regrets the error.

