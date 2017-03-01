Orange County jury takes 15 minutes to find man guilty of beating his mother

John Wesley Smith Photo/Orange County SO

ORANGE - An Orange County jury took fifteen minutes Wednesday morning to find a man guilty of beating his elderly mother.

John Wesley Smith was found guilty of felony injury to an elderly person after prosecutors said in closing arguments that his claims of self defense were "absolutely ludicrous."

Smith admitted during testimony that he hit his 69 year-old mother but claimed it was in self defense.

On the stand Smith said his mother threatened to stab him with a butcher knife and testified that he was in fear for his life.

He testified that he felt the use of force against his mother was justified.

During a recorded interview with Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators that was shown to jurors he said that his mother bit his fingers and would not let go.

He said he asked her to let go but said she bit down harder and he hit no more than four or five times to get her attention.

He said that he had never seen a person's face as bruised as his mother's after he hit her and then left the house and then called 911.

He also told investigators that his mother was his best friend and his world and at one point said "I have a great mother."

(© 2017 KBMT)