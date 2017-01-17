An Orange county family is threatening legal action after a deputy shot their dog Tuesday afternoon.

Whitney Dial and her sister Abbie said their 5-year-old dog named Diesel was shot in front of their trailer off of Victory Circle which is located between Bridge City and Orange.

“I ran over there, as I’m running I’m like please don't shoot my dog, please don't," said Abbie Dial.

The two sisters said deputies were called after there was a heated argument between their mom and an employee from the business across the street.

When a deputy arrived, Dial said her dog became excited and ran up to him to get attention. Shortly after, the dog was shot by the deputy in the chest.





“He was just playing, like boxers jump up and down and prance that’s what they do,” said Whitney Dial.

Orange County Sheriff' Office Spokesperson Janois Strausse said the deputy fired his gun because he felt threatened by the dog after it jumped on him while growling and showing his teeth.

Diesel was taken to a hospital in Louisiana and is in good condition. The family said they are happy that he is alive.



“I came inside and saw him on the floor and started crying," said Abbie Dial. "I thought he wasn't going to make it and then he started moving around this morning."

The family said they are taking the dog to the vet for a checkup next week. The family believes their dog will make a full recovery.

(© 2017 KBMT)