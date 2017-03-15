Orange County family displaced after house destroyed by fire north of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY - An Orange County home was completely destroyed in a Wednesday fire off of Highway 1131 north of Vidor.

No one was home when the fire was reported at about 11:48 a.m. by a neighbor in the 4300 block of Armon Road according to Chief Bryant Champagne of Orange County Emergency Services District One.

When firefighters arrived the structure was "fully involved" and flames were coming out of the garage according to Champagne.

The fire, which is under investigation, displaced a family of four and the Red Cross has been notified to assist them he said.

Firefighters from Orange County ESD Four assisted in fighting the fire Champagne said.

© 2017 KBMT-TV