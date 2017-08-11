Brian Foley (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY - 12News has learned that an Orange County Deputy has been arrested amid charges of indecent exposure.

Deputy Brian Keith Foley is charged with one count of indecent exposure following an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News, the incident is alleged to have happened in April. It says he went into the home of two people he knew and exposed himself. The affidavit says that deputy Foley did not deny exposing his genitals, but said he had no memory of the incident. He said he suffers from PTSD and that the people who reported the incident have never lied before.

Deputy Foley was placed on administrative leave when the original complaint was filed in April. He was arrested on Thursday when charges were filed. He has since bonded out of jail. A news release issued by the Orange County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Foley is no longer employed by the Sheriff's Office.

Indecent exposure is a Class B Misdemeanor.

© 2017 KBMT-TV