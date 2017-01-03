Orange County deputies searching for Buna man missing since Sunday

Ricky D. Smith

ORANGE - Orange County deputies are seeking the public's help to find a 44 year-old Buna man who was last seen in Orange.The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing man.

Ricky D. Smith, 44, was last seen walking in the area of Hwy 1136 and the north I-10 service road on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Smith was riding home with a friend following a New Year’s Eve celebration, when he asked the friend to stop the vehicle, got out, and walked away.

Smith is 5’6”, weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, a long sleeve pull over shirt, brown cowboy boots, and a brown cowboy hat.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 409-883-2612 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or 833tips.com.

