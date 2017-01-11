Orange County couple killed in Rose City 18-wheeler wreck

ROSE CITY - An Orange County couple was killed and another man was seriously injured following a head-on wreck involving multiple vehicles including an 18-wheeler in Rose City on Tuesday.

Laura Blevins, 68, of Orange, and her husband, Donald Gene Blevins, 61, of Orange, were both pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Rodney Price.

The wreck happened just after noon Tuesday in the west and eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near mile marker 858 according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The interstate remained closed for almost five hours and backed up traffic for miles.

An Isuzu flatbed truck, driven by John Duffy, 53, of Beaumont, headed west in the inside lane was rear-ended by a Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer, driven by Michael Dale Burlison, 33, of Leesville the release said.

Burlison lost control of the westbound Kenworth went over the concrete center divider and into oncoming eastbound traffic where it collided head-on with a Ford pickup truck driven by Laura Blevins.

Blevins' husband, Donald, was in the passenger seat of the pickup.

Burlison was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Duffy sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

