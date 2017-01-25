Orange County allocates funds to pay $3.175M settlement in 2011 inmate death

Robert Montano

ORANGE - Orange County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to move funds to facilitate payment of a $3.175 million settlement against the county in the death of an inmate.

The accounting move was made to pay a settlement in the 2011 death of Robert Montano who died while in custody in the Orange County Jail.

The funds were moved from the county's reserve funds and the payment is expected to be made by the middle of February according to Orange County Judge Stephen Brint Carlton.

The payment is equals more than 40% of the county's reserve funds which prior to the payment are at $7.5 million Carlton said.

Once the payment is made to the family of Montano there will be a full public review of the entire Carlton told 12News.

Any previous public review was not possible due to the pending litigation Carlton said.

Montano was 41 when he died after being arrested by on a public intoxication charge according to Beaumont attorney Cade Bernsen who is the family's attorney.

The family was initially awarded $2.4 Million plus legal fees in 2015 but the county quickly filed an appeal.

In November 2016 the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans upheld the 2015 award of $2.9 million for Montano's family.

Orange County then sought a rehearing in the case but on December 28, 2016, the appeals court denied the county's request.

Court documents say Montano died of acute renal failure after approximately four-and-a-half days’ detention in a glass-walled observation cell.

Documents released by the court say, “During Mr. Montano’s detention, he consumed little, if any, food or water; his vital signs were checked once at most; he was never seen by a physician; and emergency care was requested by the jail staff only minutes before his death.”

Agenda item from the Orange County Commissioners Court...

This item passed vote - Discussion and possible action to authorize an emergency expenditure as an amendment to the originally adopted Orange County Texas 2016-2017 fiscal budget for payment of $3,175,674.79 for case #15-41432 concerning plaintiff Joshua Montano vs. Orange County Texas under Sec. 111.010(c) of the Texas Local Government Code.

Commissioners' Court finds the expense to be of grave public necessity to meet the unusual and unforeseen condition that could not have been included in the original budget through the use of reasonably diligent thought and attention.

In this action, the court amends the original budget to meet the emergency payment of the court order of $3,175,674.79.

The Court instructs the County Clerk to file a copy of the order amending the budget and attach the copy of the amendment to the original budget.

(© 2017 KBMT)