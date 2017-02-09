Orange Co. woman escapes fire that destoyed home & vehicle

ORANGE COUNTY - An Orange County homeowner is lucky to be alive, after she was able to escape a fire that completely destroyed her two-story home, belongings and vehicle.

Orange County Emergency Services District #1, Orange County Sheriff's Deputies and other emergency workers were called to the 3000 block of Brown Road shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.

A neighbor tells 12News, he heard an explosion then saw flames coming from the home. That's when he ran to the phone to call 911.

The neighbor also says the owner credits a smoke detector for saving her life, because she was able to get out of the home safely.

No word on what may have started the blaze.

