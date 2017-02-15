One shot at Port Arthur apartment complex

PORT ARTHUR - One person has been shot in the leg at the Prince Hall Apartments in the 900 block of West 14th Street in Port Arthur according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

PAPD is working a shooting on the 900 block of West 14th street in Port Arthur



One suspect was shot in the leg pic.twitter.com/uGoXPCbs7C — JuanRodríguez 12News (@_JuanRodriguez_) February 15, 2017

