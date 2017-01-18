One Port Arthur man dead, another shot in face Tuesday night in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - One Port Arthur man is dead and another is recovering following two Tuesday night shootings that Beaumont Police say are related.

Officers responded to the Anchor Church at 6655 Highway 105 just before 6:30 p.m. and found a 26 year-old Port Arthur man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The man, who told police that he was at an Apartment complex on Alpine Circle when he was shot, had a single small caliber gunshot wound police said.

He was transported by Beaumont EMS to Christus St Elizabeth Hospital.

While police investigated the shooting they received a call from a resident of the apartments at 6030 Alpine Circle who said that they after coming home they saw a subject slumped over in a vehicle according to the release.

When officers arrived at the apartments they found James Jones, 26, of Port Arthur, dead in a black vehicle.

Police say that their investigation, which is ongoing, revealed that the shooting are related.

