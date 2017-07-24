One person transported to hospital following stabbing at Timbers Edge Apartments

BEAUMONT - One person was stabbed and transported to a local hospital following a stabbing at 1075 Pinchback road in Beaumont.
Beaumont Police Department received a call about a disturbance at 6:41p.m at Timbers Edge Apartments.
The call stated that someone was using a bat to bust out windows. Beaumont Police arrived on scene and found a victim of a stabbing.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
More details to come.
