KBMT
Close

One person transported to hospital following stabbing at Timbers Edge Apartments

One person was stabbed and transported to a local hospital following a stabbing at 1075 Pinchback road in Beaumont.

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 10:46 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

BEAUMONT - One person was stabbed and transported to a local hospital following a stabbing at 1075 Pinchback road in Beaumont. 

Beaumont Police Department received a call about a disturbance at 6:41p.m at Timbers Edge Apartments. 

The call stated that someone was using a bat to bust out windows. Beaumont Police arrived on scene and found a victim of a stabbing. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

More details to come. 

 

 

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories