One person shot after early morning shooting in Beaumont

A report of shots fired in a Beaumont neighborhood, ends with one victim suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Usan St., near Ozen High school around 12:45 a.m. Monday. There they found the victim, who was then taken to Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

There is no word on his condition at this time, and police are now searching for the suspect responsible.

(© 2017 KBMT)