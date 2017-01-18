One person dead following police pursuit between Vidor and Beaumont

BEAUMONT - According to Beaumont Police Department, Vidor PD was in pursuit of a vehicle when the vehicle stopped at Travel Inn on I10 and Frontage road in Beaumont.

Beaumont PD received the call about the pursuit at about 10:21 Wednesday evening. The suspect was wanted for aggravated sexual assault.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle in front of Travel Inn in Beaumont. The suspect was found inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

The name of the suspect will be released once the next of kin is notified.

