One person dead after early morning crash on I-10 West in Vidor

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll confirms a fatality, after an early morning crash along Interstate 10 West.

Carroll says only one passenger vehicle was involved in the wreck. Traffic is being diverted to only one lane on the westbound side of the interstate, as crews continue to investigate the scene.

There is currently no information about the victim at this time.

