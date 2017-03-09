One man dead, one charged with murder after Wednesday shooting in Vinton, LA

Frin W. Coward Photo/Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

LAKE CHARLES - One man is dead and one man is charged with murder after an argument led to a deadly shooting Wednesday in VInton.

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...

Wednesday evening at approximately 4:15 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Highway 109 South in Vinton in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival deputies located Michael G. Fountain, 56, Vinton, deceased in the driveway of the residence.

The initial investigation revealed Frin W. Coward, 70, 1751 Hwy. 109 South, Vinton, and the victim, who were acquaintances, were involved in a verbal argument at which time Coward fired several shots, striking and killing Fountain.

When detectives spoke with Coward he confirmed he shot Fountain.

Deputies were also advised witnesses observed a woman running from the residence where the shooting occurred.

She flagged down a motorist who drove her to a local convenience store for safety.

She was unharmed. She is an acquaintance of both Fountain and Coward but is not believed to be involved in the shooting.

Coward was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second degree murder. Judge Guy Bradberry set his bond at $1.5 million.

CPSO Detective Jerod Abshire is the lead detective on this case.

