One man dead after shooting near Evadale

EVADALE - One man is dead following a disturbance with a family member near Evadale.

The Jasper Sheriff's office has confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting near the intersection intersection of U.S. 96 and FM 105.

Earlier family members told 12News the name of the victim, but are now asking we withhold it while other family members are notified.

Deputies are questioning the shooter now.

(© 2017 KBMT)