One killed in Wednesday morning head-on wreck in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY - A Kountze woman was killed following a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Hardin County.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety...

At approximately 8:20a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a two vehicle crash on FM 421 in Hardin County.

The crash is approximately five (5) miles West of US 69 near Bon Well Loop.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 1996 Mercury passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on FM 421 and experienced a front tire blowout.

After the tire blowout, the vehicle veered into the eastbound traffic lane colliding head-on with a 2000 Acura passenger vehicle.

The driver of the Acura, a 22-year-old female from Kountze, was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston with serious injuries.

Unfortunately, she did not survive her injuries.

The driver of the Mercury, 19-year-old Kyle Wise of Lumberton, and his teenage passenger were both transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital.

Their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The crash scene has been cleared and FM 421 has reopened to traffic.

This fatal crash remains under investigation and there are no further details to be released at this time.

