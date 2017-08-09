One injured after SUV crashes through wall of Phelan Blvd business in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Beaumont firefighters are on the scene of a wreck involving an SUV that has crashed through the wall of a business in the 7100 block of Phelan in Beaumont's West end.

An 81-year-old woman was parking at Beaumont salon when she apparently hit the gas instead of the brake according to Captain Brad Penisson of the Beaumont Fire Department.

A 63-year-old person who was inside the building was transported to a Beaumont Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening Penisson said.

