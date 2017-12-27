One in custody, two at large after Vidor Police car chase

A woman is in custody after a police chase that ended on Daniels street in Vidor. Two males are still at large after fleeing the scene. Both men have active warrants

The chase started when Vidor police spotted ta suspect known to them to have warrants driving a car. Police attempted to pull him over around 2:30, but the driver sped off and the police pursued him. The chase went in to Beaumont an then returned to Orange County, ending around 3:15

