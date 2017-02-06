One dead, two injured in helicopter crash near Galveston

GALVESTON COUNTY - One person is dead and two others injured after a helicopter crashes into West Bay, near Galveston.

The Houston Coast Guard confirms communication with the chopper was lost around 7 p.m. Monday, and that the aircraft was reportedly heading to Santa Fe, Texas.

Two survivors of the crash were taken to Galveston's University of Texas Medical Branch in stable condition.

The Coast Guard says it has handed over its investigation to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office. No word on whether the Federal Aviation Administration will be assisting.

No word on why the helicopter crashed into the bay.

