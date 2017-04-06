One dead, three injured following Lake Charles shooting

Lake Charles police are trying to find out what sparked a shooting incident that left one man dead and three others injured Thursday morning.

A statement issued by a police department spokesperson says the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Tulip Street. Two of people who were shot have moderate injuries. One of the shooting victims has critical injuries.

Police have not yet released any names of those involved.

The spokesperson said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Fondel at 337-491-1311.

© 2017 KBMT-TV