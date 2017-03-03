ORANGEFIELD - A firefighter on the scene of a house fire in Orangefield told 12News that one person has been confirmed deceased.





The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Dronett Street. This is off of FM 105 close to Orangefield High School. Bridge City Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Little Cypress and West Orange fire departments responded. Acadian Ambulance also sent a unit to the scene.

At 8:30 a.m., 12 News confirmed that F.M. 105 was closed because the fire department had to run a hose across the highway from the high school into the neighborhood. The Orange County Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic control.

UPDATE: FM 105 in Orangefield CLOSED in front of high school as a result of fatal house fire. Crews are forced to run a fire hose across the highway to fight the fire STORY ----> http://bit.ly/2mO23rF Posted by 12NewsNow on Friday, March 3, 2017

12News has a crew on the scene and is awaiting information from a public information officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(© 2017 KBMT)