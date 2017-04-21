One dead following Orange County rollover accident

A Department of Public Safety trooper on the scene of a one-vehicle rollover accident in Orange County has confirmed to 12News that one person is deceased.

The name of the victim has not been released. Orange County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Darry Dunn confirmed that the driver who died is a male.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-10 near 1442.

DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis released a statement saying, “Initial reports indicate that a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled over before coming to rest.”

Drivers should expect slow-moving or stopped traffic near the area.

12News is awaiting further information from officials.

© 2017 KBMT-TV