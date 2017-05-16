One dead after overnight shooting in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police have released the name of a man killed in an overnight shooting.

The victim is identified as Peter Tran of Port Arthur. A police department news release says Tran is 28, but neighbors say he is younger.

A police department spokesperson told 12News the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Woodrow Drive. Investigators determined that Tran was shot by a relative, 45, whose name has not yet been released.

Tran was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jefferson County Pct. 8 Justice of the Peace Judge Tom Gillam.

Officials will release the suspect’s name after he has been arraigned on a murder charge.

