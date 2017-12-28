One dead after car wash shooting

BEAUMONT - A fatal shooting took place Thursday at 12:50 p.m at a car wash Washington Blvd at S. 5th Street in south Beaumont.



One person taken by ambulance to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m.



Police are asking for any information the public may have about about the shooting and are still looking for the suspect.

This is the 19th homicide of the year for Beaumont.

