One adult, three minors arrested in burglary spree

VIDOR - Burglary cases in Vidor, Orange County and Jasper County appear to be solved after the arrest of one adult and three juveniles.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll told 12News at 11 a.m. that numerous items were taken in a string of auto burglaries. Chief Carroll said he could not release many details because the arrests had just happened and information was still coming in. He said more would be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

