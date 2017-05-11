Oldest living World War 2 veteran turns 111 today!

RichardOverton (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Prepare the cake and grab the balloons, the world's oldest living World War 2 veteran reached another milestone Thursday joined by family and friends.

Richard Overton turned 111 on May 11.

"111, that's pretty old ain't it," said Overton. "I can still get around, I can still talk, I can still see, I can still walk."

And for someone of his stature, one birthday party simply doesn't suffice.

"It means a good day, especially this day, I've never had one like this before,” said Overton. "I feel good, I couldn't feel no better."

"There's not a lot of opportunities for anybody in this world to celebrate a 111th birthday," said cousin Volma Overton.

So, along with a birthday lunch party held at the University of Texas club, Overton also will celebrate turning another year older at the home he built in east Austin.

"He is so giving, so welcoming, anybody that comes over here, he makes you feel so at home,” said cousin Shimanda Piper.

And to help the famous centenarian celebrate, the city is presenting him with two special gifts.

At Overton's birthday luncheon, Mayor Steve Adler declared May 11, 2017, as Richard Overton Day in the city of Austin.

"I'm proud to get that, I ain't ever had one in my life," said Overton.

"It's just so amazing to be able to look at him, all this knowledge that he has in his mind just so much history," said Piper. "He doesn't take any medicine, it's amazing."

Overton told KVUE the secret to his long life is cigars and whiskey.

"How many cigars have you had this morning?" a friend asked Overton.

"About 3 or 4, y'all have been holding me down," said Overton. "I always drink a little bit, it's kept me alive, I've been living so long."

Overton is happy to spend his birthday with those he loves most.

"I aint getting rich, but I feel glad," said Overton.

In a tweet, Adler said, "Celebrating Richard Overton's 111th birthday is a chance to celebrate what is best about our country and our community. Happy birthday!"

Celebrating Richard Overton's 111th birthday is a chance to celebrate what is best about our country and our community. Happy birthday! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TlfmGqhDBG — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) May 11, 2017

They also gave Hamilton Avenue, the street Overton's lived on for the past 45 years, the honorary name of Richard Overton Avenue, effective on his birthday.

