KBMT
Close

Oldest living veteran and Austinite honored at Spurs game

Shawna Reding, KVUE 4:05 PM. CDT March 27, 2017

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Richard Overton, an Austinite and the oldest living veteran, was given a jersey and a standing ovation during a San Antonio Spurs game last Thursday.

In honor of Military Appreciation Night, Overton, 110, was given a camouflage jersey with his name and the number "110." Overton served in the Army during World War II.

 

 

Austin's favorite veteran even got a picture with the Spurs Silver Dancers:

 

 

Back in January, a GoFundMe campaign was started to raise money for around-the-clock in-home care for the veteran. His relative, Volma Overton Jr., said Overton would see it as a "death sentence" if he was forced to leave his beloved Austin home.

The public responded. Thanks to over $150,000 raised, Overton's wishes have been granted.

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories