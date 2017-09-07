Oklahoma City Thunder NBA star sends donations to Port Arthur after Harvey

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - Kendrick Perkins, a former NBA star for the Oklahoma City Thunder sent a load of blessings to people affected by Hurricane Harvey across Southeast Texas.

The former Ozen High School student, along with his Memorial-High-School graduate wife, gifted back to school supplies to those in Port Arthur who lost everything.

From t-shirts to shoes, and even an Oklahoma City jersey, the Perkins family said it's always great to come back, especially to help out.

"What really touched me is seeing that they had their clothes outside trying to air dry them," said Vanity Perkins, Kendrick's wife.

A with a little help from members of the Nederland basketball team, they brought plenty of smiles to those lined up Thursday at the YMCA on 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

"It makes me feel good because the people will have something to wear," said Travis Roman, a seventh-grader from Nederland.

"The fact that they're giving out stuff for the people that lost their whole house, it's really good," said Kendre'a Roach, who received some of the donations.

It's called being a great sport, extending a hand to help others who are in desperate need.

The group will be at the YMCA in Port Arthur until everything runs out.

