Smell across Houston 'no cause for concern,' HFD says

HOUSTON – Harris County Emergency Management officials tell KHOU 11 News they are investigating the burning plastic smell reported by residents across the Houston area.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday the Houston Fire Department tweeted, "@cohoustonfire is experiencing an increase in 911 calls b/c of suspicious odor. Air-quality-monitoring shows no cause for concern."

Some KHOU 11 viewers on the southeast side first reported the small around 10 a.m. By 11 a.m. the smell and an apparent haze covered most of downtown Houston and the west side, with some reports from as far north as Bush Airport.

Air Alliance Houston says the CAER phone line, which alerts the community to plant and refinery operations, reported there were flare-offs at the Lyondell Basell facility in Channelview. The plant there indicated there was "no risk to community." It's not yet confirmed that the smell indeed came from Lyondell Basell.

CAER Line is reporting that it's @LyondellBasell Chemical in Channelview. "No risk to community." Call 281.476.2237 for prerecorded message. https://t.co/PFcTN3aTuo — Air Alliance Houston (@airallianceHOU) February 13, 2017

KHOU 11’s tower camera and Houston TranStar freeway cameras showed a white haze across the area.

Getting closer to noon time the haze over downtown appeared to be clearing.

