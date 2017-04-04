Officers spend morning dropping in on, checking Hardin County registered sex offenders

Hardin County seal

KOUNTZE - Forty officers from multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies spent the early morning hours of Tuesday knocking on doors of the listed addresses of more than 100 registered sex offenders living in unincorporated areas of Hardin County.

From the Hardin County Sheriff's Office...

Beginning at 4:00 a.m. this morning, approximately 40 officers began knocking on doors throughout Hardin County in an effort to monitor persons that are required to register as a sexual offender.

Officers from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, United States Marshal Service, Kountze Police Department and the Hardin County Adult Probation Department began surprise home and workplace visits in order to confirm a person’s whereabouts.

These compliance checks are conducted periodically to confirm the home address, employment status and vehicle ownership among other things.

Texas statutes required certain persons to register with their local law enforcement agency either annually or quarterly.

When an offender fails to report a change in status within 7 days, the offender can be charged with a new crime.

Hardin County currently monitors 125 offenders that are required to check-in as part of their release conditions.

This does not include offenders that reside within the city limits of Silsbee, Lumberton or Sour Lake.

Some offenders are also on probation or parole, which may require additional limitations or restrictions.

In addition to these unannounced visits, officers were also looking for certain persons with outstanding felony warrants for various crimes including Deadly Conduct, Drug Delivery, Aggravated Assault, Felony Theft and Probation Revocation.

© 2017 KBMT-TV