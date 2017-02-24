NotInMyCity: local leaders gather to combat racial tension

BEAUMONT - A local group of leaders gathered today in hopes of sending a message of peace and unity across Southeast Texas.

The campaign is called “Not in my City".

The group met at Cathedral in the Pines with a message of joining forces to help combat racism.

The Beaumont race riots of 1943, a scary sight the campaign "Not in my city" would never want to see again.

“We're not going to allow the violence seen across the nation to filter down into Beaumont and hit our streets,” says Cathedral in the Pines Senior Pastor Randy Feldschau

Race riots that hit really close to home for Pastor Feldschau.



“I understanding that I had a relative who died in the 1943 race riot makes me feel connected, not only to Beaumont but to the racial tension that's here,” he explains.



And now -- local pastors, along with city leaders and law enforcement officials, sit together for lunch -finding ways to eliminate racial tension.

“It makes us feel great that we're not alone in the battle and things need to change, it's a spark to help change things in Southeast Texas,” says Deputy Marcus McLellan, with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

The ultimate goal, working together to build bridges among the diversity across the city all with a little help from religious leaders.

“It’s a good feeling to know that they're right there with us, I think officers appreciate a lot more than what they realize. It's a good thing for us,” says Chief Singletary with the Beaumont Police Department.

They are working to avoid history from repeating itself again.

“There's only one race, and that's the human race,” says Pastor Feldschau.

Over 20 parishes will be joining for the first ever pulpit swap that will be held on Sunday, March 26th, hoping to bring unity to the community.

