"Not in My City" pulpit swap preaches unity through the power of the church

BEAUMONT - Two Beaumont pastors changed up their congregations in an effort to bridge racial divides.

Sunday morning, Pastor John Adolph preached the gospel to the crowd at Cathedral in the Pines church. He normally leads Antioch Missionary Baptist church on Sundays.

The pulpit swap between him and pastor Randy Feldschau was pulled from the idea of “not in my city.”

Their goal is to eliminate racism in the community using the power of the church.

"I actually believe it will outlive us and live on into our children, not in my city," Adolph said.

Pastor Adolph says watching Pastor Randy Feldschau lead Antioch Missionary Baptist church was like hearing the vocal chords of God.

"And we were able to watch him literally apologize to a group of African American people for the tyranny, bigotry and hostility of racism. It was monumental," Adolph said.

Pastor Feldschau says this pulpit swap is a signal that embracing society can break down racial barriers.

"There’s not many races, there's only one race and that's the human race. The blood we see being spilled in our city streets is not black blood, white blood, brown blood, or blue blood, it's red blood"

Pastor Feldschau is encouraging other churches to promote unity in communities across the country.

"And that unity is going to promote and allow diversity and we are able to celebrate one another and celebrate our differences. And when the church does that, the church becomes a powerful force," Pastor Feldschau said.

Both pastors hope to make the pulpit swap an annual event. They say 20 churches in Dallas performed a similar service, but they did not know until today that either group was participating.

