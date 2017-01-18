North end wreck claims life of Beaumont woman

BEAUMONT - A wreck in the north end Beaumont claimed the life of an elderly Beaumont woman Wednesday afternoon.

Linda Ramsey, 75, was killed after the Cadillac she was driving and a Camaro collided in the 4400 block of Magnolia Street at the intersection of Magnolia and Fillmore Streets north of Interstate 10 according to Beaumont Police Officers at the scene.

The wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m.

The other driver was not injured and refused treatment by Beaumont EMS.

