Non-profit provides solutions to bring homicides down

BEAUMONT - Law enforcement and anti-violence groups are hoping this year will be much better one for the city. The Family Services of Southeast Texas believes the increase of reports of family violence is connected with the 2017 homicide numbers.

In 2016, there were 3,169 reports of family violence, which is nearly an increase of 200 from the previous year.

"We have a lot of stress in our community,” said Christian Mason, the Program Director for Family Services of Southeast Texas. Last year was extremely stressful, it was a loss of homes, and it was a loss of normal.”

To learn more information on how to predict and ultimately create strategies to prevent family violence, you can contact the Family Services of Southeast Texas.

