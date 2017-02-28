No injuries reported in Beaumont apartment fire

BEAUMONT - Beaumont firefighters were called to an apartment fire in the 600 block of Adams Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The apartment is near Lamar University.

Evacuation was under way when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving. A firefighter said the flames were contained to one apartment.

As of 7:45 a.m. no injuries have been reported.

