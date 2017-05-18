KBMT
No injuries reported after Beaumont armed robbery

KBMT 1:08 PM. CDT May 18, 2017

BEAUMONT - An armed robber has not yet been arrested, but Beaumont police are working to change that.

Police say the robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Express Mart #28 located in the 1700 block of E. Cardinal Drive.  The robber had fled before officers arrived.

A police spokesperson described the robber as, “a medium-build black male in his 20's wearing a red shirt, red hat, red bandana covering his face and black pants.”  The officer said the robber, armed with a handgun, ordered the clerk to give him money. The robber then ran away.\

Police ask anyone with information about the robber to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

 

