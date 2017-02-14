No injuries following cooking fire at Port Arthur apartment

PORT ARTHUR - Two people escaped injury following a kitchen fire at a Port Arthur apartment Tuesday.

The Port Arthur Fire Department responded to a report of a grease fire at the Bayou Glen apartments in the 2800 block of Highway 7 fire in the 2800 block of Hwy 73 according to the Port Arthur Fire Department fire marshal Paul Washburn.

The fire was due to unattended cooking and caused significant damage to the kitchen of one apartment according to Washburn.

Although EMS responded as a precaution no one was transported to the hospital Wasburn said.

