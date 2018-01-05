No injuries after fire destroys travel trailer in Vidor

(Photo: Bart Masters)

VIDOR - No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Friday morning in Vidor.

Firefighters from Orange County ESD 1 responded to the fire which damaged another nearby structure shortly after 10 a.m. in the 700 block of West Railroad Avenue near North Dewitt Road.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

