No injuries after fire destroys travel trailer in Vidor

KBMT 10:47 AM. CST January 05, 2018

VIDOR - No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Friday morning in Vidor.

Firefighters from Orange  County ESD 1 responded to the fire which damaged another nearby structure shortly after 10 a.m. in the 700 block of West Railroad Avenue near North Dewitt Road.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

