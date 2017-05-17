No arrests after 'possible bomb making materials' found in Newton County lake home

NEWTON COUNTY - No arrests were made after "possible bomb making materials" were found at a home in North Newton County Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the Toledo Village area after the sheriff's office received the call at about 4:30 p.m. according to a release from the sheriffs' office.

The caller told deputies that he had found "possible bomb making materials" at a relative's lake house the release said.

When deputies arrived they found what they believed to be "materials used to make home made bombs" and then contacted federal officers who responded to the scene according to the release.

The Houston Police Department Bomb Squad was contacted by federal officers and responded to the home too investigate the release said.

Federal agents reported after about three hours of investigation that no federal law had been broken because nothing explosive had been constructed the release said.

All of the "possible bomb making materials" were released by the family to the Houston Police Bomb Squad for training purposes according to the release.

