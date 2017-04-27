Newton High School principal placed on leave pending investigation

NEWTON - The principal of Newton High School has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
We are working to get more information confirmed on what the investigation entails and will update when we have confirmed information.
Statement from the Newton ISD...
"The Newton High School principal has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation."
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs