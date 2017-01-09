Newton County victim identified in suspected K2-related death

The man who died from suspected synthetic marijuana abuse is identified as Cobra Lewis according to his brother Prentice Arnold.

Sheriff Billy Rowles said they received a call that Lewis was laying on the ground in the middle of Highway 1415 on Sunday at noon. Rowles said they found the man unresponsive and took him to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth in Jasper where he was declared deceased around 3 p.m.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said they suspect synthetic marijuana known as “K2” was the reason Lewis died. Rowles said the toxicology results are expected to determine exactly what caused the death.

His brother said he was at home when he found out the news.

"People knock on your door in certain ways, you see the look on a person’s eye and you know it’s something but you don’t know what it is until they tell you,” said Arnold. “When they tell you its shell shocking."

In the past 10 days there have been 2 deaths linked to the same drug in Jasper.

“Three deaths, my goodness in our little county, with not that much of a population,” said Rawles.

Rowles also said he wants to warn county residents about the dangers of this drug.

“This stuff is deadly, it kills you now, it doesn’t kill you tomorrow or the next day it kills you now,” said Rowles.

K2 is synthetic marijuana which is also known as spice, fake weed, bliss and several other names. It’s an unregulated synthetic drug which means each batch is different and very unpredictable. One Texas doctor said the drug can have effects similar to LSD and can also have a serious impact on your health.

Lewis said he will continue to mourn his brother and hopes he is remembered for who he was as a person.

“My brother is a loving baby boy of the family, things happen” said Lewis.

The previous victims of the drug are 25-year-old Daniel Thomas who died New Year’s Eve while 24-year-old Bruce Turner died two days later. Jasper authorities believe both deaths were also related to synthetic marijuana use.

K2 is also known to damage your kidneys or liver and can permanently alter your brain. It can also cause headaches, nausea, hallucinations and aggressive behavior.

