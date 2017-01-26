Newton County Sheriff's office looking for missing man

NEWTON - Newton County sheriff is asking for help in solving the case of a missing man. According to Sheriff Rowles, Keandre Markell Jones was reported missing by his family in the Bon Weir Area on Wednesday January 25, 2017.



Family of Jones stated that they saw Jones for the last time in late October 2016, but believed him to be living in the Jasper area. However, family members say they recently learned that Jones, who is commonly known as “TT” was not in Jasper and had not been seen by friends.



Newton County Sheriff’s Department believes that Jones in in fact a missing person and that foul play could be involved.



Jones is believed to have last been traveling in a dark blue 2000 or 2003 Ford Taurus. Jones is described as a black male, standing at 5’3” and weighing 120 pounds.



Anyone knowing anything about Keandre Markell “TT” Jones or his whereabouts is asked to contact

Sheriff Rowles or any member of the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

