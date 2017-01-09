Newton County investigating suspected K2-related death

The Newton County Sheriff's Office says they suspect synthetic marijuana was the reason a 35-year-old man died Sunday.

Sheriff Billy Rowles says they were called to the home on Highway 1415 Sunday around noon where they found the man unresponsive. He is not yet releasing the man's name.

He was taken to Christus Hospital St Elizabeth in Beaumont where he was declared deceased around 3 p.m.

Rowles says the toxicology results are expected to determine exactly what casued the death.

The death marks the third in 8 days in which authorities believe synthetic marijuana was a factor.

25-year-old Daniel Thomas of Jasper died New year's eve while 24-year-old Bruce Turner died two days later. Jasper authorities believe both deaths were also related to synthetic marijuana use.

(© 2017 KBMT)