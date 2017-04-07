New video released of vehicle of suspect accused of shooting, killing deputy

A black, Nissan Versa Note seen in surveillance footage and believe to be the vehicle belonging to the suspect that shot and killed Deputy Clinton Greenwood. (Photo: Baytown Police)

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown Police have released new video of the car they believe was driven by the person who shot and killed Deputy Clint Greenwood.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a black, late-model Nissan Versa Note.

Police released video of the possible suspect on Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood was fatally shot Monday morning in Baytown and the multi-agency investigation into the ambush-style killing continues.

The vehicle was parked on the opposite end of the parking lot from where Greenwood was killed. In the video, the car is seen leaving the parking lot and exiting onto Baker Road.

A memorial service was held for the deputy on Thursday.

