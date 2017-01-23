Technology speeds prosthetic production for Beaumont business

New technology is making it easier for patients to get prosthetic limbs. LeTourneau Prosthetics is the only business in the area with new technology designed to shorten the time it takes to get prosthetics.

The technology is a Computer Aided Design white light scanner and it can generate a 3-D image of a prosthetic leg that can be made within a day.

“Don’t you want the latest and greatest and if you have to rely on an artificial source for walking or running wouldn’t you want a substantially better fit,” said Licensed Prosthetist Tom LeTourneau.

Mark Phenice has been one of LeTourneau's patients for 20 years and drives from Louisiana for appointments.

“He has done a wonderful job, I don’t want to sound corny but he has changed my life in a positive way," said Phenice. "I have no limitations on what I can do."

Phenice’s foot was amputated in a lawn mowing accident when he was a baby. Since then, he’s been to several prosthetists but said Letourneau is the best around.

"People don't understand how important fit is for you,” said Phenice. “You know just a little play or wobble in it.”

LeTourneau is one of the few licensed prosthetists in the south who uses this technology. LeTourneau said it pays off because the technology is more accurate.





"It reduces the error rate from 5 percent to 0.5 millimeter error rate,” said LeTourneau.

LeTourneau said the traditional way of creating a prosthetic leg is the hand-casting method. This method uses plaster to make a mold out of someone’s leg and can take up to three weeks to make.

LeTourneau said the CAD white light scanner can also help people who are handicapped or have a broken leg.

"It’s a super advanced technology that can assist every single facet for someone who needs additional assistance," said LeTourneau.

LeTourneau said the technology can cost up to 17,000 dollars but is worth it for helping out patients.





(© 2017 KBMT)