New Silsbee police chief remembers late Little Elm officer

SILSBEE - New Silsbee Police Chief Waylan Rhodes is mourning the loss of his former colleague, Little Elm police officer, Jerry Walker.

Rhodes was the former Little Elm police chief for 12 years before coming to Southeast Texas.

"He was already there when I got there and you can tell already he was a good guy and for the right reasons." Rhodes said.

Rhodes met walker back in 2002 and their friendship developed through the years creating many memories together.

Rhodes told 12News Walker was a marksman observer with Little Elm's SWAT team. "You can take him to a scene where things were chaotic and this guy had a calm about him that he could walk in and speak to people." he said.

Authorities say the 48-year-old was shot and killed after a six hour standoff in Little Elm Tuesday. Walker leaves behind four children including a 6-month-old baby.

This is not the first time Rhodes loses an officer in the line of duty and says the pain that goes with it is unbearable.

"No matter how many times you hear it on the news, when it hits home, its different." Rhodes said.

Chief Rhodes will be attending funeral services for Officer Walker in Little Elm.

