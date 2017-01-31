New ordinance hopes to reduce stray pets on Beaumont streets

BEAUMONT - While Boomer has plenty of toys, the two to three-month-old pit bull and Labrador mix is enjoying spending time with his foster parent Sarah Gobe.

The Atascocita native understands that not having a pet spayed or neutered can make life difficult for pet owners.

"So my mom actually did not get a dog spayed and neutered, and it was awful. I mean she had a litter of puppies and then you have to take care of them and find somewhere for them to go and it's such a long process," Gobe said.

Today, city council approved an ordinance that would increase adoption fees through Beaumont Animal Services, raising adoption fees from $75 to $120.

The new fee will include an animal being spayed or neutered before being released to its new owner.

The ordinance will also increase the number of pets one can keep in their home from four to eight.

Monica Lee with the Humane Society of Southeast Texas feels this is a positive for all pet advocates.

"The Humane Society, Pups in Peril, BAS [Beaumont Animal Services], we're all striving for one thing and that is to save and impact animal's lives and today was a great step in the right direction," Lee said.

Matthew Fortenberry with Beaumont Animal Services tells 12News last year they had a record number of adoptions with over 1,000 animals sent to new homes.

Fortenberry says this new ordinance will help reduce the growing pet population, and will hopefully keep strays off the streets.

Gobe believes that animals like Boomer will be healthier with this new ordinance, and the pet population as a whole will benefit.

"Otherwise you're just already contributing to the problem. You know there's so many dogs without homes and you're just adding onto that. Obviously, we want to minimize the population and for every dog to have a home," Gobe said.

Boomer is heading to his new home in New Brunswick, Canada in a little more than two weeks.

(© 2017 KBMT)