New K-9 put into action for Beaumont PD

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police officer Shaun Boudreaux has been with the department’s K-9 unit for four years, and now he has a new partner, Gus. The two were paired together in October after officer Boudreaux’s previous dog, Nicky, died suddenly in June.

“I have to start all over and get him trained up to speed,” said Boudreaux. “But he's definitely doing everything thing I’ve asked of him so far.”



Gus has only been on the beat since December, but already this energetic dog has made four apprehensions in the past month. Including one of the suspects in the armed robbery of the Heritage Inn on Monday. Officer Boudreaux says getting the opportunity to make these arrests it's just the luck of the draw.



“I have full confidence in our K-9 teams,” said Boudreaux. “We have five K-9 teams. Five dual purpose dogs, and I think if any one of those handlers, and dogs would have been on the street they would have probably had the same outcome.



Because the officers are confident in their canine partners.



“There is a lot of situations, it gives you a feeling of security,” said Sgt. Scott Lisenby, who has been in charge of Beaumont’s K-9 unit for five years. “It makes you feel a lot easier going into certain situations, that I know that I have this tool with me.”



Lisenby says that having a dog by your side deescalates most situations.



“You immediately pull the dog out and the fights over,” said Lisenby





